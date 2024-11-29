Staff and students evacuated at University of Buckingham after bomb threat

Staff and students at the University of Buckingham in the Aylesbury vale town of the same name have been evacuated after a bomb threat.

The threat has been confirmed as a hoax call, Thames Valley Police has said.

The force was informed of a bomb threat at the university’s Hunter Street campus at around 3:52pm on Wednesday, November 27.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Officers attended the scene and evacuated the premises. A search was carried out and nothing of concern was found.

“From investigation, the call was confirmed as a hoax, a child was spoken to, and the matter has been resolved.”

Members of 3bs Radio, a community radio station for Brackley, Buckingham and Bicester, were not allowed to enter the studio they broadcast from on the campus as the university was cordoned off.

At the time of the evacuation 3bs presenter Frank Mahon, a Conservative councillor for Grendon Underwood, was attending a Buckinghamshire Council meeting 18 miles away in Aylesbury.

Just before 7pm, he told the meeting he had received a text saying the university had been locked down and questioned why the council’s new security barriers just outside the chamber were not closed.

He said: “A few weeks or months ago we put in all singing, all dancing security barriers out the front. I’ve just gone out for a break at half past six and the barriers are wide open.”

The University of Buckingham also confirmed it had responded to a ‘security incident’ on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said: “A report was made which got thoroughly checked by emergency services. There was a minor disruption on campus during the investigation involving access to some buildings, including 3bs radio, being temporarily restricted as a precaution.

“The emergency services were satisfied that there were no issues impacting safety of students and staff, and the university was back to operating as normal the same evening following the conclusion of the investigation.

“Police attended and evacuated students and staff from the affected buildings, we are pleased to advise that, following an investigation, students were able to return to their rooms.”