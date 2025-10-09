Stubborn blaze destroys roof of home in Milton Keynes as three fire crews battled flames
An outbuilding and shed set alight in Sandown Court, Bletchley on Wednesday, October 8.
The vigorous flames spread to the roof of a two-storey home.
Three fire crews from Broughton, Newport Pagnell and West Ashland were called to the scene, along with two police officers.
Firefighters battled the stubborn blaze with four breathing apparatus sets, three hose reel jets, a five meter ladder, small tools and thermal imaging cameras.
The outbuilding, shed and the roof of the property were all destroyed by the flames.
The first floor of the home was also damaged.
Another property next door was slightly damaged and contained some light smoke.
Firefighters stayed at the scene for some time to dampen down the area and check for hot spots.