Sudden landslip causes chaos for trains between Milton Keynes and London

By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 15:57 BST
A landslide has disrupted trains between MK and Watford
A landslip between Milton Keynes and Watford Junction has caused severe disruption for train travellers.

The incident happened this afternoon (Wednesday September 3) but the cause has not yet been revealed.

Some lines are blocked, including those used by Avanti trains.

This means all trains between Watford and MK have either been cancelled or severely delayed and passengers are urged to check the status of any journey before they plan to travel.

A landslip is when soil, rocks, and earth fall onto and cover a railway line. It often occurs after heavy rain that saturates the ground and causes it to become insecure.

In April last year there was a similar landslip in Hague Bar in New Mills, on the Sheffield to Manchester line.

Since then, thousands of tonnes of stone has been used to secure the moving land to make safe future journeys for passengers and freight.

The work was finally completed last month.

