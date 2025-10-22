Teenage girls receive ambulance care after kitchen fire sparked by candle in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 12:06 BST
Two teenage girls received ambulance care after a kitchen fire ignited by a candle in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National Worldplaceholder image
Two teenage girls received ambulance care after a kitchen fire ignited by a candle in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National World
Two teenage girls received ambulance care after a kitchen was set on fire by an unattended candle in Milton Keynes.

Firefighters were called to the kitchen fire on the ground floor of a home at Cropwell Bishop, Emerson Valley on Tuesday, October 21.

Most Popular

The crews gave oxygen to two teenage girls before passing them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Half of the ground floor was damaged by fire, and the rest of the property sustained smoke damaged.

It’s believed that the kitchen was set alight by an unattended candle.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera to defeat the blaze.

Crews remained on scene for a period of time to dampen down the area and carry out safety checks.

Related topics:Milton KeynesSouth Central Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice