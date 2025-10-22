Teenage girls receive ambulance care after kitchen fire sparked by candle in Milton Keynes

Two teenage girls received ambulance care after a kitchen fire ignited by a candle in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National World

Two teenage girls received ambulance care after a kitchen was set on fire by an unattended candle in Milton Keynes.

Firefighters were called to the kitchen fire on the ground floor of a home at Cropwell Bishop, Emerson Valley on Tuesday, October 21.

The crews gave oxygen to two teenage girls before passing them into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Half of the ground floor was damaged by fire, and the rest of the property sustained smoke damaged.

It’s believed that the kitchen was set alight by an unattended candle.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus sets, two hose reel jets, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera to defeat the blaze.

Crews remained on scene for a period of time to dampen down the area and carry out safety checks.