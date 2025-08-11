Two adults injured after three-car road traffic collision in Milton Keynes
The emergency services were called to Childs Way at just before 7.30pm on Friday August 8, with the incident happening near to where the road meets junction 14 of the M1.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that no persons were trapped, but that two male adults sustained minor injuries, which required treatment from South Central Ambulance Service.
Firefighters used an environmental grab pack and made the scene safe, before handing over the incident to Thames Valley Police.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
If you’re affected by the incident reported above – or just want to avoid getting caught in delays – the AA Traffic News tool can help. It shows live updates on congestion, accidents and roadworks across the UK. Just enter your postcode or click ‘Find my location’ to see what’s happening on the roads near you. You can also plan a full route, avoid motorways or tolls, and check travel conditions before you leave.