Two men injured and one trapped in car after road traffic collision in Milton Keynes
A road traffic collision in Milton Keynes left two men injured and one man trapped in a vehicle before firefighters arrived.
Two cars were involved in a road traffic collision at Millington Gate around 9pm on Friday, October 10.
A police officer and two fire crews were called to the scene.
Firefighters freed an injured adult from their vehicle and provided immediate emergency care before handing them over to the South Central Ambulance Service.
Another adult sustained minor injuries and was also passed into the care of the ambulance team.