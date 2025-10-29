Two men trapped in vehicles after collision between bus and heavy goods lorry in Milton Keynes

Fire crews and three Urban Search and Rescue Units are trying to release two men from their vehicles after a collision between a bus and a heavy goods lorry in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell/National World

Two men are currently trapped in their vehicles after a collision between a bus and a 7.5 tonne heavy goods lorry in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire crews, three Urban Search and Rescue Units and a police officer are at the scene of the crash that took place around 1.45pm on Wednesday, October 29.

Continued efforts are being made to release a man trapped in the lorry and another man medically trapped on the bus.

South Central Ambulance Service were also called to the scene at The Hollows, Winslow Road.