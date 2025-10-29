Two men trapped in vehicles after collision between bus and heavy goods lorry in Milton Keynes
Two men are currently trapped in their vehicles after a collision between a bus and a 7.5 tonne heavy goods lorry in Milton Keynes.
Three fire crews, three Urban Search and Rescue Units and a police officer are at the scene of the crash that took place around 1.45pm on Wednesday, October 29.
Continued efforts are being made to release a man trapped in the lorry and another man medically trapped on the bus.
South Central Ambulance Service were also called to the scene at The Hollows, Winslow Road.