Union slams potential loss of 'essential' fire stations in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire

Firefighters in Buckinghamshire have warned that potential cuts to the county’s fire service could put lives at risk, calling instead for urgent investment in recruitment and resources.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is facing the loss of eight fire engines and two fire stations under new proposals being considered by the local fire authority.

The authority is weighing up two options, both of which would see the number of fire engines reduced from 30 to 22.

A meeting is due to take place in mid-November, where members could agree to launch a public consultation on the plans.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) says Buckinghamshire has already endured some of the worst cuts in the country, losing more than a third of its firefighters between 2010 and 2024.

The union warns that further reductions would “seriously undermine public safety”.

“Buckinghamshire FBU has consistently campaigned for investment, growth and resilience in our service” said Mitch Wallace, FBU brigade secretary for Buckinghamshire.

“Instead of looking for more ways to reduce resources, we need a new focus: securing the investment that allows us to rebuild, recruit and retain firefighters.

“This is especially critical in harder-to-staff areas, where crewing shortages put lives at risk. The fire authority should be lobbying the government for the funding we desperately need.”

Chris Wycherley, FBU executive council member for the Southern region added: “For too long, fire and rescue services have been hollowed out by systemic underfunding and short-sighted mismanagement.

“Fire stations and fire engines are not expendable – they are essential community assets that protect lives, homes and businesses.

“Every closure and every cut leaves communities more vulnerable and erodes response standards further.”

He warned that cuts today would mean weaker responses tomorrow, saying investment was needed to keep both firefighters and the public safe — and warning against a ‘dangerous race to the bottom.’

FBU general secretary Steve Wright warned that the climate emergency is resulting in increasingly severe major incidents.

He said: “This summer, firefighters from across England were called upon to travel to the South coast to battle a blazing wildfire due to a lack of resources.

“It’s clear that the fire and rescue service is in urgent need of investment. Losing resources locally threatens the safety of residents, and impacts fire cover everywhere.

“The only way to keep the public safe is to invest in crews, so that when an emergency happens there are firefighters available and ready to go.

"Cuts kill. The FBU is calling on Labour to put an end to this dangerous austerity, and the union encourages all fire authorities, councillors, MPs, and members of the public to join the call for funding."