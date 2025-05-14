Woman taken to hospital after car overturns on M1 near Milton Keynes following collision
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision this morning (Wednesday).
Two lanes of the southbound M1 between junctions 13 and 14 had to be closed.
The car overturned and landed on its roof after the collision with a van just before 5am.
There had been 30 minutes of delay and four miles of congestion – but the stretch between the Bedford and Milton Keynes junctions has now opened.
Anyone with info should call the police on 101 using reference 061.