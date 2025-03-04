Police are seeking witnesses t the fatal collision

A man has tragically lost his life after a his car veered off the road and hit a tree today (Tuesday May 4).

The 29-year-old was driving a silver Toyota Avensis on the V8 Marlborough Street at Stantonbury shortly before 7am.

Despite te best efforts of paramedics and the air ambulance, he died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours, along with adjoining roads, but they are all now open again.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, say police, who are appealing for witnesses and trying to ascertain how the accident happened.

PC Adam Stevens, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Tragically, a man has died following this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us.”

He added: “The car involved was travelling northbound before the collision occurred so anyone who saw the car before the collision should also get in touch.

“I am also appealing for anyone with a dash-camera who were driving in area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if they have captured anything that could help our investigation.

“You can get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43250105860.”

Police have thanked other drivers for their patience during the day, while they have been investigating the incident.