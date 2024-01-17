Emergency road closure in force after serious accident in Milton Keynes town

Motorists are urged to avoid the area

A serious traffic collision has led to a busy road being closed in Newport Pagnell.

The incident happened earlier this morning on Marsh End Road, between the junction of Green Park and Broad Street and emergency vehicles are still at the scene

Milton Keynes City Council has put out a notice warning people of an “emergency road closure".

It reads: “Following a request from Thames Valley Police, we have closed Marsh End Road, Green Park Drive to Broad Street until further notice.

"Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

The road is likely to be closed for several hours while investigation work take place.