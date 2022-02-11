Emergency services attend incident at Milton Keynes College
Police have requested witnesses send any footage directly to them
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:29 pm
Emergency services are currently attending an 'incident' at Milton Keynes College (11/2).
A post on The Thames Valley Police Twitter account states: "We are aware of reports of an incident at Milton Keynes College.
"If you have footage of the incident, please do not share it online, instead send it to police."
