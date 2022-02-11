Emergency services attend incident at Milton Keynes College

Police have requested witnesses send any footage directly to them

By Olga Norford
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:29 pm

Emergency services are currently attending an 'incident' at Milton Keynes College (11/2).

A post on The Thames Valley Police Twitter account states: "We are aware of reports of an incident at Milton Keynes College.

"If you have footage of the incident, please do not share it online, instead send it to police."

Milton Keynes College

We will update this story as soon as we get it.

Police and other emergency services are at the scene
Emergency servicesTwitter