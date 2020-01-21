Emergency services rush to Milton Keynes secondary school after pupil "stabbed"

Emergency services have rushed to Stantonbury International School after reports that a pupil has been stabbed.

Pupils are calling their parents telling them the school is in lockdown. But one parent says they have spoken to the school and the situation is under control.

Nevertheless a crowd of concerned parents are currently outside the school demanding to take their children home.

Reports have emerged claiming a pupil was stabbed in the back with a pair of scissors in the science block of the school, which was formerly known as Stantonbury Campus. It is alleged the offender was not a pupil at the school.

Several police cars and an ambulance are at the school.

A spokesman for the campus confirmed there has been an incident.

"A student in Stantonbury International School has been assaulted by another student during a fire drill."

The spokesman refused to comment further or to say how badly the pupil has been injured.

A parent said: "My child told me armed police are there and teachers are saying the pupils can't go anywhere. Police have put school on lockdown."

Another said: "I've spoken to the school and they've told me it is all in hand and there's no need to panic."