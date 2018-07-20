Emily’s by-election win gives Bletchley ‘a strong voice’

Labour held the Bletchley East Council seat in a hard fought by-election today (July 20).

Emily Darlington took the seat with an increased majority, promising to be a strong voice for the Bletchley

area.

The election, held following Cllr Alan Webb’s (Lab) decision to step down due to health issues, result saw a 1.9 % swing to Labour since May with Labour taking 51% ofthe vote. The result was:

Labour (Emily Darlington) 1,355

Conservative 1,026

Green 131

UKIP 101

Lib. Dem. 50

Total 2,663

> Labour majority 329.

Emily said she is determined to secure a fair deal for Bletchley and its residents naming her top ten priorities as follows:

1. To make sure the council delivers the blitz on litter and fly tipping.

2. To improve parking

3. To support residents in the Serpentine Court regeneration

4. To see regeneration of the wider Lakes estate.

5. To continue deliver more Council houses.

6. To see Queensway improved.

7. To support lower speeds on residential roads

8. To support local schools get a fairer funding deal.

9. To challenge the impact of Salden Chase on Bletchley.

10. To improve open space maintenance, including weed removal and improved grass cutting.

Emily said: “I would like to thank the residents of Bletchley East for their increased support for Labour. We now need to tackle some core issues affecting the

different communities of Bletchley East. We need to improve litter picking and grassed area maintenance on the Lakes, improve parking in Fenny Stratford and traffic management in

Water Eaton. The trees estate needs improved open space management and we need to see all community facilities built and roads adopted on Newton Leys.”

Angela Kennedy was the Story candidate.

Alex Walker, leader of Milton Keynes Conservatives said: “We came up short this time but I couldn’t be any more proud of Angela and the Conservative team. We fought hard and made Labour work for it. We will try again in May.”