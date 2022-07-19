Emotional parents thank nursery staff for saving their children's lives in fire that destroyed daycare nursery in Milton Keynes

The smoke could be seen from across the city

The major incident started just after 12 noon at a property next to the Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Walnut Tree.

The seat of the fire was a wooden fence and the flames spread quickly during the extreme heatwave. The blaze has destroyed the nursery building, along with several nearby homes.

Twelve fire engines and crews – a total of more than 40 firefighters – rushed to the scene, along with officers from Bucks Fire and Rescue.

Nursery staff quickly evacuated the children and babies and took them to the Blackberry Clinic for safety. Meanwhile rest centres were set at the estate’s Tawny Owl pub and Heronsbrook Meeting Place.

MK Council is urging all affected residents to go to the meeting place and inform staff they have arrived.

Firefighter are still at the scene and gas and electricity supplies have been switched off, Walnut Tree and surrounding areas.

Roads including the V11 Tongwell Street between Walnut Tree and Browns Wood roundabouts are currently closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Just after 2pm the nursery staff posted on social media: “All the children and our staff team have been safely evacuated. We would like to thank the local community for their concerns and support.”

Parents received calls to say about the fire and have thanked all concerned.

One said: “Thank you Lou and her amazing team for keeping our children safe. And to Blackberry Clinic staff for opening up their space to the children. And of course, to the fire service. The nursery's community will need to come together to support everyone.”

Another said: As a parent who received that call I am so thankful for all the efforts by all the staff in keeping our babies and themselves safe... Thinking of all the mummies, daddies and staff that had to go through that today.”