énergie head office and gym launches in Milton Keynes

Last week, énergie Fitness, founded in Milton Keynes in 2003 and operator of over 100 fitness clubs, launched its new head office and énergie Fitness gym in Kiln Farm, creating a flagship venue for the brand.

The new gym launched with nearly 1,200 members eager to experience the new state-of-the-art facility, including the group’s new signature workout area called ‘thé YARD Club Edition, a circuit-based training zone with punch bags, jump boxes slam balls and other body strengthening equipment.

The low-cost gym now offers over 50 classes a week ranging from Spin, to outdoor bootcamps as well as yoga, to cater for all fitness abilities. “We’re about encompassing everyone and making sure people feel wanted and special and that they belong in an énergie gym,” said franchisee, Rob Francis.

He added: “The facility is top of the range and location is ideal to offer members an easy to use and park gym. The grounds also offer us the ability to hold outdoor training, which have already proven to be extremely popular. My advice is to come and have a look and see what we’re all about.”

The franchisees of the new gym are Rob Francis and partner Claire Banbury who have a strong fitness background and have already made themselves part of the local community by linking with local businesses and charities.

The new head office will function as a training facility for franchisees and accommodate the growth of énergie as it continues to be the fastest growing fitness franchise in the UK.

“Being owned locally, we will put everything into making sure our members are happy and well looked after, while being able to offer the professionalism and expertise that the énergie brand provides.”

The news of the openings in Milton Keynes comes as énergie successfully opened énergie Fitness in Battersea last month.

For more information about énergie Fitness Milton Keynes visit www.énergiefitness.com/milton-keynes