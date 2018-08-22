Enjoy summer fun at Bletchley Park

Codebreaking games, a spitfire flypast, and a James Bond exhibition are just some of the fun summer activities visitors of all ages can enjoy at Bletchley Park this summer.

The former top secret home of Britain’s World War Two Codebreakers, now a vibrant museum, has a packed calendar of interactive exhibitions and events that tell the story of this historic site.

Discover what the Codebreakers got up to in their spare time, play some games and create your own with the chess and challenges drop-in activity, running every Tuesday and Thursday until 30 August. If games are not enough, head over to Hut 12 where a special ‘Bond at Bletchley Park: Illustrations and Inspirations’ contemporary art exhibition reveals Bond creator Sir Ian Fleming’s wartime experiences and connection to BP.

The recently restored ‘Hut 11a: The Bombe Breakthrough’ exhibition tells the story of the WW2 Bombe machines, and the indebtedness of British Codebreakers on the Polish security service. Meanwhile the interactive exhibition ‘Secrecy and Security: Keeping Safe Online’, sponsored by McAfee, teaches visitors how to safely navigate cyberspace, drawing a direct link with the data processing that happened in Block C during WW2 and the ever-evolving cyber threat.

On 25 August a spitfire flypast will give visitors the chance to see this iconic WW2 airplane in flight, whetting appetites for the popular autumn 1940s vintage weekend taking place on 29-30 September.