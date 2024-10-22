60,000 bulbs need to be planted in Milton Keynes parks this autumn - and here's how you can help

Drop in and dig in to help The Parks Trust plant tens of thousands of bulbs in Milton Keynes parks

A lorryload of 60,000 bulbs is ready to be planted in MK parks this autumn to ensure an even more stunning display of colour next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new blooms will also be an an important food source for pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

The Parks Trust Operations team, with the help of contractors and volunteers, is responsible for planting the bulbs, which include Alliums, Daffodils and Camassia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they are urging residents to give some hands-on help by taking part in a Make A Difference Day bulb planting event in Kingsmead this weekend.

People can drop in and dig in any time between 10am and 12.30pm on Saturday..

Already this season, students from St Paul’s secondary school, MK College, and Drayton Park, Emmerson Valley and Caroline Haslett primary schools have planted more than 1,200 bulbs with The Parks Trust.

To avoid the spring growth being mown with the grass, most of the bulbs have been planted around the bases of trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also been wildflower seeding by pupils from the Ukrainian supplementary school ‘Sunflower’ who, after commemorating the Chornobyl disaster, wanted to raise more awareness of environmental issues.

The sessions are delivered by the Trust’s Outdoor Learning Team, whose spokesperson said: “We love being able to offer these sessions for free. Seeing the children’s delight in planting, getting muddy and doing something that helps the environment is great! If they enjoy the experience, hopefully, they will grow up wanting to protect the natural world and get out and about in their local parks.”