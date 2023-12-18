News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING

All-electric community boat in Milton Keynes wins Regional New Tourism Business category award

The Electra took a silver award at the event
By Elisa Oricchio
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes-based all-electric community boat Electra has won silver in the New Business of the Year category of the Beautiful South Tourism Awards.

Radio and TV personality, Toby Anstis, announced the award, which was sponsored by www.voltshare.co.uk, at the awards ceremony in Brighton on Monday (December 11).

According to the judges, this category was “in recognition of high performing new tourism businesses, demonstrating excellent understanding of their market, exceeding the expectations of their customers with clear plans for future development.”

Kim Hallet presenting the Silver award to Denise Taylor (L) and James Clifton (R)Kim Hallet presenting the Silver award to Denise Taylor (L) and James Clifton (R)
Kim Hallet presenting the Silver award to Denise Taylor (L) and James Clifton (R)
Most Popular

Accepting the award, chair of the Electra volunteers team, Denise Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to bits by this wonderful recognition of all the hard work our 40-strong team has put into Electra since the idea of an all-electric community boat for Milton Keynes was first mooted in 2019. Together we’ve created a successful social enterprise with growing impact in the locality.”

The award was presented to Electra volunteers at the boat’s mooring at Campbell Wharf on Thursday morning (December 14) by Kim Hallett, Tourism South East’s board member.

Volunteer cabin host, James Clifton, said, “We were delighted to be recognised, alongside Bletchley Park, as one of only two finalists from Buckinghamshire. So far, 6,000 people have been able to experience a completely different view of Milton Keynes. Our peaceful cruises on the Grand Union Canal have wide appeal. We are also growing our programme of sponsored cruises for schools, care homes and community groups in need.”

Electra was launched in May 2021 and is the first all-electric trip boat to be built by Warwickshire. The electric propulsion batteries are charged from both mains power and on-board solar panels. The boat can carry up to 12 guests; and has lavatory provision and an access lift for standard size wheelchairs.

Related topics:ElectraMilton Keynes