Milton Keynes-based all-electric community boat Electra has won silver in the New Business of the Year category of the Beautiful South Tourism Awards.

Radio and TV personality, Toby Anstis, announced the award, which was sponsored by www.voltshare.co.uk, at the awards ceremony in Brighton on Monday (December 11).

According to the judges, this category was “in recognition of high performing new tourism businesses, demonstrating excellent understanding of their market, exceeding the expectations of their customers with clear plans for future development.”

Kim Hallet presenting the Silver award to Denise Taylor (L) and James Clifton (R)

Accepting the award, chair of the Electra volunteers team, Denise Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to bits by this wonderful recognition of all the hard work our 40-strong team has put into Electra since the idea of an all-electric community boat for Milton Keynes was first mooted in 2019. Together we’ve created a successful social enterprise with growing impact in the locality.”

The award was presented to Electra volunteers at the boat’s mooring at Campbell Wharf on Thursday morning (December 14) by Kim Hallett, Tourism South East’s board member.

Volunteer cabin host, James Clifton, said, “We were delighted to be recognised, alongside Bletchley Park, as one of only two finalists from Buckinghamshire. So far, 6,000 people have been able to experience a completely different view of Milton Keynes. Our peaceful cruises on the Grand Union Canal have wide appeal. We are also growing our programme of sponsored cruises for schools, care homes and community groups in need.”

