Another battle launched over plans to site huge 5G mast next to houses Milton Keynes

This time the protestors are in Bletchley, where Hutchison 3G, the company behind broadband providers Three, has applied to erect a mast on the corner of St. Andrews and Buckingham Road.

The proposed structure would be 15m – around 45ft - tall and right on the corner of the Saints estate.

"There is a lot of public concern,” said ward councillor Nigel Long. “It seems to be a strange location. There are open spaces nearby or it could be put on a grid road roundabout.”

Cllr Nigel Long shows the spot where the 5G mast would be sited

He added: “The site is is very close to houses, just five or six metres away. It is also on a dangerous corner between an estate road and the busy Buckingham Road. It will limit vision for drivers and create a dangerous entry and exit from the Saints estate."

"I believe we have a precedent for rejecting the 5G mast. A similar application for one on Blakelands by the same company was rejected recently. I believe most local residents do not want a mast in this location.

Hutchison 3G has twice applied to MK Council for permission to site a similar mast at Blakelands. Last week the Citizen reported how the council refused the application for the second time on the ground that it would visually harm the area.

Cllr Long said he opposing the Bletchley application and has reminded residents they can send their views to MK Council. The closing date for consultation is June 15.

A 5G mast

A Three spokesperson said: “Access to 5G has a vital role to play in boosting local economies, helping residents and businesses get faster and more reliable network coverage. This is why we’re working with the council in MK to roll out the UK’s fastest 5G network so that we can keep everyone connected both now and in the future.