Avian flu confirmed in Milton Keynes after wild birds die at popular city lake

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed in MK after wild bird were found dead at a popular lake.

The birds were at Caldecotte Lake and the Parks Trust has not confirmed the numbers or what species they were.

A spokesman said: “The Parks Trust is We have had confirmation that some wild birds at Caldecotte Lake have died from Avian Influenza (Bird Flu).

Avian flu has killed some of the wild birds at Caldecotte Lake

"The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirm that the risk of the virus transferring to humans is low.”

The spokesman added: “Sadly, we can’t prevent wild birds from getting avian flu, but if we see dead birds, we’ll remove them as quickly as possible. Park users who see dead birds can report them to us at 01908 233600 or via [email protected]”

Now cases have been confirmed in MK, people are asked not to feed wild waterfowl and not to touch feathers or any surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings. They are also urged to stick to the footpaths in local parks and keep their dogs on a lead.

Park users who keep poultry or other birds at home must wash their hands and disinfect their footwear before tending to their own birds.

The UK is facing its largest ever outbreak of bird flu and strict measures have been introduced in a bid to control it.

All poultry and captive birds must be housed inside until further notice and bird keepers must take stringent extra precautions.

