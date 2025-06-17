Beautiful barn owls encouraged to breed in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST
Milton Keynes has a thriving population of breeding barn owls – thanks to volunteers at The Parks Trust.

The city is lucky enough to have a good number of barn owls living in its parklands and green spaces, which provide perfect habitats for hunting

However, natural nesting sites like hollow trees and abandoned buildings are becoming increasingly scarce, making nesting boxes an important substitute, say experts at The Parks Trust.

This month one of the Trust’s talented volunteers has made four new owl boxes, which are now being installed in suitable trees in parks.

These barn owl babies were hatched in a Milton Keynes parkplaceholder image
These barn owl babies were hatched in a Milton Keynes park

"Barn Owl boxes provide a safe, secure, and dry area for the birds to raise their young and offer protection from predators,” said a spokesperson.

They added: “We hope to be able to record more breeding owls in the future through annual surveys and continue to manage our land for the benefit of barn owls and their habitat.”

