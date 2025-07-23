Charity that runs Milton Keynes parks reveals it owns assets worth £158m

The Parks Trust charity has published its financial statement to reveal its net assets total more than £158m.

The Trust has a portfolio of commercial property and financial investments and these have brought it an income of £11.1m over the year.

Its expenditure was £14.6m, down from the previous year by more than a £1m.

In most towns and cities, parkland is owned by the local authority, but Milton Keynes’ founders were pioneers and decided to do things differently.

The Parks Trust headquarters at Campbell Park

Their vision was to create a new town where the parkland and landscapes would be protected forever by a charity that was separate from local government. Doing so would ensure that, as the new town grew, its green spaces would never be compromised or required to fight for funding.

The Parks Trust was given an endowment of commercial property when it was set up and returns on these investments generate the primary source of income required to fund its wide-ranging work.

A spokesperson said: “In the setting of a challenging and changing economic climate, the Trust managed its resources with caution. The Trust’s significant commitment to its charitable activities sees expenditure amounting to £14.6 million, down from the previous year’s high of £15.2 million, to deliver high-quality management and maintenance of more than 6,000 acres of green spaces at the heart of the charity’s mission.”

They added: “The Trust’s diverse investment portfolio comprising of commercial property and financial investments has remained stable, with income holding at £11.1 million. The endowments allocated for new land transfers to The Parks Trust amounted to £0.8 million, with The Trust having completed the transfer of land situated in Brooklands in the east of the city and Whitehouse Park in the west.”

The trusts assets rose to £158.8 million from £149.7m. This increase was predominantly driven by an “upward revaluation of property investments attributable to improving market conditions” plus selling off land, according to the annual report.

The spokesperson said: “It was another very busy year for the Trust, with their teams and volunteers going above and beyond to deliver outstanding work throughout the seasons. At the heart of their efforts are the Trust’s values of being committed, collaborative and inspirational in achieving their mission to provide beautiful parks, lakes, woods, and landscapes to be loved by the people of Milton Keynes forever.

New projects launched by The Parks Trust over the year include: *

All-new websites with improved functionality and better accessibility features released for http://theparkstrust.com, willenlake.org.uk and campbellwharfmarina.com*

The launch of the Trust’s Access Ambassadors, whose lived experiences are informing accessibility improvements in the parks.

The Trust’s Outdoor Learning team won the Environmental and Sustainability Award at the 2024 MK Education Awards.

New public art unveiled at Howe Park Wood, The Bee And The Butterfly, helps to raise awareness of the importance of pollinator species.

Securing a Tree of Hope for Milton Keynes, a legacy initiative from the Sycamore Gap tree as 1 of 49 saplings to be planted across the UK.

Celebrating 20 years of the MK Health Walks initiative, which provide daily wellbeing walks for the city’s communities.

To view the full Annual Report and Financial Statements, visit here.