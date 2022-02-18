Concerns after huge oil slick appears in River Ouzel in Milton Keynes

Reports of an oil slick in the River Ouzel at Newport Pagnell are being investigated by the Environment Agency.

A number of residents raised concerns after the oil slick appeared in the water at Castle Meadow, near the Tickford Street bridge.

Andrew Lockley said: "This has been going on for days. I've reported it twice to the environment agency. No news back from them. It's not safe for wildlife or swimming in my opinion."

The oil slick appeared in the water near the Tickford Street bridge

A spokesman for the Environment Agency told the Citizen: “We are working with Anglian Water to identify the source of the oil sheen that was identified in the River Ouzel, which we believe to be a lube oil, and thus less harmful than those lighter oils like diesel or kerosene.

“We have put measures in place to prevent a recurrence and expect the severity of the sheen to decline over the next five days.

“Members of the public should report suspected pollution as soon as possible to our free 24-hour Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”