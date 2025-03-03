Council appeals for residents to join mass litter pick in Milton Keynes

Join in the mass Milton Keynes litter pick

Milton Keynes City Council is urging people to collect a free litter picking kit and join in the Great British Spring Clean.

The national campaign, led by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, runs between March 21 and April 6 and the local council has pledged its support.

It is lending out litter picking sets for free and they can be picked up from partners in the community such as parish councils and resident associations.

The kits contain high visibility vests, litter picks and gloves available for both adults and children. You can find your local collection point here.

Keeping MK clean – which includes dealing with litter, fly tipping and other environmental mess costs the City Council an average of £5m every year.

Taking part in the litter helps to make a huge difference to the environment, over and above the work of council’s environmental teams, say officials.

In a YouGov survey carried out for Keep Britain Tidy, more than four million people in our region said ‘litter-free’ streets would help them love where they live.

Interim Cabinet Member for the Public Realm, Cllr Akash Nayee, said: “We work hard to keep MK clean and appreciate local people taking part in helping and to take pride in where they live. To make it easier, we’re offering people the opportunity to borrow litter pick kits free of charge.”

Already people have pledged to collect a total 262,345 bags of litterin the Great British Spring Clean. You can learn more about the campaign here.