Council leaders vow to ‘block’ protesters who don't want massive new tip on their doorstep in Milton Keynes

MK City Council’s Labour leadership has said it will ignore the ‘blockers’ protesting about plans to build two new state-of-the-art household waste centres. .

Labour intends to close down the three existing aging tips in New Bradwell, Newport Pagnell and Bleak Hall and replace them with two purpose-built supersize facilities as soon as possible.

One will be at sited at Old Wolverton and the other will be at Snellshall, which is close to the Tattenhoe estate.

Last week the Citizen reported how residents and Tory councillors in Tattenhoe are protesting loudly about the plan, about which they say they were never consulted.

This new recycling centre recently opened in Hertfordshire and gives an idea of how the planned Milton Keynes facilities may look

They insist the new waste tip could cause noise pollution. traffic congestion and ‘significantly compromise’ their quality of life. And they are urging the council to think again and pick another site.

But this week the Labour leadership has responded – and refused to budge an inch.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “Labour’s plans to provide new state of the art recycling centres are the right thing to do, and we will not allow blockers to stop what is best for the city.”

He added: “The new centres provide better facilities, in better locations with improved access and fewer traffic issues than current sites.

The new recycling centres would be more energy efficient, improve traffic management and enhance accessibility. The Snelshall site would include a re-use centre that will ensure items that are still working can be given a new home rather than destroyed. Both new sites will support trade waste.

Pete said the new centres would have double the capacity of the current sites, ensuring they are adequate for the growth of the city.

“Milton Keynes already has one of the highest recycling rates of any local authority, but Labour’s plan is to push on even further to reduce waste, recycle more and enable the sustainable reuse of more items.

“The sites are projected to be delivered though funding collected from development and the sale of existing sites, and will save the council money as it looks to reduce spending to fill a budget hole of at least £32m in the next few years.”.

Pete continued: “The plans have been opposed by Conservative councillors who have sought to block them. Some local residents have also expressed concern they will be living near a new site, although both proposed new sites will be located further away from residential properties than the existing facilities.

“However, Labour have said that it will not allow misinformation and misunderstanding to stall the plans, saying they will take on the blockers, provide clear information on the proposals, and address the issues of genuine concern to local residents.

“The current sites are old and not fit for purpose.. The new sites will be well located and in existing or proposed industrial areas, further away from housing than the existing facilities, which cause few problems for those residents living nearby, apart from occasional traffic issues that have already improved since we introduced the booking system.”

“We willl always listen and address genuine concerns, but we won’t be stopped by those that simply choose to mislead the public or who just don’t like change for the better.”

