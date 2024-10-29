Council spends £100K on new pothole-filling machine to improve road repairs in Milton Keynes

A new £100,000 pothole-filling machine should lead to better and quicker repairs of the holes in city roads, says the council

The Labour-run council has purchased the new Roadmender Elastomac, which is quicker to use and results in a better quality job, say councillors.

The process uses a pioneering material which bonds to the existing surface without the need of extensive digging, allowing for repairs to take place with less disruption.

The material is naturally water-resistant, meaning repairs last longer, and the cutting-edge system is also highly sustainable as it uses recycled materials to reduce waste and carbon emissions.

This new technology will improve the quality of road repairs and mean they will last longer than traditional methods, as well as improving the time it takes to do the work.

Trials of the machine in Milton Keynes and other council areas have already shown the approach to be very successful, reducing the cost of repairs and allowing more potholes to be filled as council budgets are stretched.

The new Elastomac has now been put into operation and this week was repairing potholes on the Oakhill H5 Portway roundabout alongside other major resurfacing and safety works.

Cllr Pete Marland, Leader of Milton Keynes City Council said: “Labour promised to invest in new technology to fix more potholes and we have, and now that extra investment means the city council can fix more potholes quicker, cheaper and more sustainably.

“Our new sustainable machinery will reduce repair times, cut costs and minimise road closures. After years of neglect from the previous Conservative government the roads in this country are crumbling but a Labour City Council is investing more to fix them and keeping our promises.”

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Public Realm said: “Successful trials have shown us that this advanced technology will allow us to repair potholes more quickly and efficiently. Importantly the repairs also last longer. Not only are we fixing our roads but we are doing it more sustainably and cutting carbon too.”

To report a pothole in Milton Keynes, you can call the Milton Keynes City Council on 01908 252353 during office hours or 01908 226699 out of hours if it is an emergency safety issue. You can also report it on the council website