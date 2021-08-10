Councillors demand to know when green bins will be collected again in Milton Keynes

The MK Conservatives are calling on the Labour and Liberal Democrat controlled MK Council to publish a timeline to resume food and garden waste collections following its suspension last month.

Food and garden waste was temporarily stopped at the height of the 'pingdemic' due to absence rates soaring as refuse collectors were either self-isolating or had contracted Covid.

But since this suspension, the government has placed refuse collectors on the self-isolation exemption list. And, from August 16, new isolation rules mean fully vaccinated people will no longer have to self-isolate if a contact tests positive for Covid.

Bins are reaching capacity

Now the Tories are warning that MK is at risk of becoming a "nightmare" for residents whose bins are reaching capacity after a fortnight of no collections.

The have called for a ‘clear timeline’ for the resumption of services and even claim MK is backsliding on recycling each week as people are forced to dispose of their food waste by using more black sacks.

Cllr Dan Gilbert, the Conservatives’ environment and waste spokesperson, said: “To be the greenest city, we need to be able to use our green bins."