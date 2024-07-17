'Do you want 63,000 new homes to be built in Milton Keynes?' asks our council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new plan that will see Milton Keynes grow by more than 50%, with tens of thousands of new homes, has today gone out for public consultation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MK City Plan 2050 is the branchild of MK City Council and highlights where 63,000 new dwellings could be built.

It has a list of sites, including many countryside areas. These include MK North, where between 3,500 and 12,500 new homes are suggested, and Castlethorpe, Hanslope and Haversham, where a mini new town of 12,000 homes could be sited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document also suggests 1,000 new homes in Bletchlety, 15,500 more in Central Milton Keynes, 1,100 in Olney and up to 1,000 built on the rural Chicheley Hill near Newport Pagnell.

Existing villages in Milton Keynes could be used to site up to 3,700 more properties, states the plan.

All the new homes would be built over the next 26 years, before 2050.

From today (Wednesday) the council is inviting local people and organisations to give them feedback about thre draft MK City Plan 2050 as part of a 12-week consultation. You can view take part online here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Local authorities such as Milton Keynes City Council must set out plans to provide more homes. Our aim is to get the right type of development in the right places to meet the growing needs of local people and businesses, while protecting our green spaces and rural areas.

The MK Plan 2050 sets out proposals for 63,000 new homes to be built in Milton Keynes

“We want to make sure infrastructure is put first (such as health facilities, schools and shops). We want to ensure developers provide what communities need to benefit local people. We also want Milton Keynes to grow sustainably, tackling and reducing the impact of climate change.

To do this, we create what’s called a local plan and review it every five years… Our new plan, the MK City Plan 2050, is an important planning document that sets out how MK will change and grow in the years ahead. It guides where future development should happen in the city until 2050, and where it shouldn’t in order to protect our environment.

“If we don’t produce a plan, we risk having very little influence over where new development happens and will not be able to take an infrastructure first approach.”

.

.

.