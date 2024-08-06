Drawings emerge for new high rise homes development that will dwarf Milton Keynes theatre
Developers Packaged Living want to demolish the multi storey car park and build a 16-storey high block of 280 apartments in its place.
They have submitted a planning application to Milton Keynes City Council and are waiting for it to be determined.
The council sold the building to Packaged Living last year after they closed it in 2020.. They said it was making a loss failing to attract enough users for its 330 spaces- even at the knockdown rate of 15p an hour.
An council report stated at the time: “The only time it has ever been well used has been when it has been free.”
It described the theatre car park as an “important gateway site” which could see an exceptional mixed-used development brought forward to deliver some of the key aspirations for the city centre.
Packaged Living proposes that the flats should all be build-to-rent and the new development would include rooftop garden for residents and leisure facilities for the public.
Their plan comes as thousands of new apartments are springing up all over Central Milton Keynes, some of them as a result of office to housing conversions and many of them in high rise blocks.
King of the high rise will be the ‘MK Gateway’ development – 288 apartments to be built in one massive 27-storey block and four other four-storey buildings at Saxon Court, the city’s former Covid vaccination centre.