Drone photos show the extent of flooding on site where 5000 new homes are planned in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shocking drone photos have today shown serious flooding on a site where a new mini town is to be built in MK.

The 461-hectare development between Newport Pagnell and Junction14 of the M1 is called MK East and will eventually include 5,000 new homes plus shops, amenities, a massive employment zone and a river valley park.

Specialist photographers from Drone Over MK took aerial photos of the site this week to show how it has been affected by the recent deluge of rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the photos show flooding as big as lakes in the midst of the site.

The drone photos show the extent of flooding on the new MK East site

This has led to questions from members of the public about the wisdom of the decision to develop such a flood-prone area, particularly as much of neighbouring Newport Pagnell is currently underwater due to the worst flooding for years.

Meanwhile, MK East continues to be developed, complete with some input from the City Council and support from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund.

A community health hub will offer space for a GP Practice plus associated physical and mental health services. It will include a Children’s Centre, community hall and meeting space – all managed by the City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first warehouse in the employment zone looks almost completed, with many residents surprised by the sheer size of it.

The MK East site is badly flooded

"It’s enormous” said one. “It dwarfs the countryside. don’t think anyone reased how huge it would be.”

Throughout the rest of MK, floodwater is continuing to cause problems. Tickford Street in Newport Pagnell is closed and largely underwater, as are parts of Olney.

A foothpath and redway has also been closed this afternoon at Bradwell Abbey due to damage caused to the footbridge by flood water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, more rain could be on the way. The Met Office said "There is some uncertainty in the details" of this warning, but some areas could see up to 30mm (1.18in) of rain in two to three hours, and perhaps as much as 60mm (2.36in) of rain in four to six hours.

"Lightning and strong, gusty winds" might also be hazards in some areas, it said, as the forecaster also warned of potential power cuts.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life," it added.