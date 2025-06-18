Eco-conscious Milton Keynes could well be completely net zero in just five years' time, says council

Our entire city and all its operations could achieve net zero status by 2030 – 20 years ahead of the legal deadline.

That’s the view of Milton Keynes City Council, which is currently drawing up a new Sustainability Strategy that sets out a vision to make MK one of the world’s leading sustainable cities.

And they are inviting residents, businesses and community groups to have their say on a bold new draft strategy.

The goal of a 2030 net zero, while ambitious, is built on years of progress , including the city council cutting carbon emissions by tens of thousands of tonnes and reducing its energy use by 80%.

Milton Keynes Waste Recovery Park is now generating enough energy to power 11,000 homes and the city council has secured funding to make 1,500 council homes more energy efficient, with some tenants already benefitting from lower energy bills. Over 8,000 trees have been planted in recent years, including ten forest gardens.

The draft strategy outlines how the city will tackle climate change and reduce emissions, and how the community will benefit as a result.You can watch a special video about the plans here.

The strategy has five key themes:

Economy – Encouraging green jobs, supporting local businesses to seize the opportunities of net zero, and driving a circular economy

Energy – Supporting renewable energy use and plans for a city-wide District Heating Network

Emissions – Investing in sustainable public transport and decarbonising council vehicles and homes

Environment – Protecting and enhancing the city’s green spaces and biodiversity

Engagement – Working hand-in-hand with communities

Cabinet member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “This draft strategy not only gives us the foundations to protect our environment, but also creates real opportunities for everyone in our city. From green jobs and better homes to cleaner transport and healthier communities, this is a plan for the future. The only way we can make a real difference and achieve our sustainability goals is if everyone comes on this journey with us.”

The draft Sustainability Strategy is now open for consultation. To read the full document and share your views, visit the city council website here.