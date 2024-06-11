Electric vehicles drive Milton Keynes to top 20 ranking for England’s greenest cities
The study from company Cartridge Save, analysed data on the number of parks, air quality, electric vehicle charging devices, collected household waste per person, recycling rate, greenhouse gas emissions and annual energy consumption per house for 101 cities.
And Milton Keynes came in at 19 with an overall score of just under 52 per cent according to the collated data.
Highest was its number four ranking for the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging devices per 100,000 residents. Milton Keynes is among cities with the highest number of electric vehicles registered, according to DVLA data. Its charging network is considered one of the biggest rapid and fast charging on-street networks in the UK.
Its highest ranking score is followed by air quality at 11, recycling rate at 19, household energy consumption ranked 30, number of parks at 51 and GHG emissions at 75. Worst of all was its household waste per person rate, which ranked 84 out of 101.
The study revealed that Oxford tops the list as the greenest city in England, with nearly a 62 per cent index score.
The city ranks first for collected household waste, with residents producing only 252.1 kg per person, indicating low waste production. Oxford also ranks 17th for its recycling rate, with just over 48 per cent of household waste being sent for reuse, recycling, or composting. Oxford comes in 12th against EV charging.
Meanwhile, Lancaster, known for its numerous parks and air quality, takes the second place while Bury is next on the list with a score of 58 per cent.