Enjoy a night gazing at the stars and learning about the solar system in Milton Keynes park

A special event has been organised for stargazers who want to learn about the solar system.

Stars in the Park will take place in Campbell Park on Saturday November 9 and is suitable for all ages – althouhg under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

It has been organised by The Parks Trust through with the award-winning UK Astronomy, an educational charity based in Milton Keynes.

The evening begins with an hour of interactive presentation from UK Astronomy founder Ross Hockham BCAe, taking people on a journey through the solar system.

People wanting to learn about the stars and planets are invited to a special night in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes

Featuring an inflatable sun and planets, the presentation will include fun facts about each and how you can see them from your gardens at home.

A break for hot drinks and biscuits will then be followed by stargazing.

With UK Astronomy's mobile observatory, a VW 'Space' crafter van packed with telescopes and binoculars, people can get hands on searching the sky for some of the awesome sights that our universe has to offer.

If the weather is cloudy or raining there, will be scopes and gear for people still to view.

"From Globular clusters to Nebulae to Galaxies there is something for everyone to enjoy and inspire you to go out and look up in wonder,” said a spokesperson for The Parks Trust.

The event starts at 5.30pm and runs until 8pm. Tickets go on sale Tuesday 1st October at 9am, when they can be booked here.

UK Astonomy publishes a monthly sky guide on it’s website. You can check out the September guide here.