Environment Agency grants £265k to help find out why parts of Milton Keynes flood

Parts of Milton Keynes are still prone to severe flooding

The Environment Agency has granted £265,000 to help find out why parts of Milton Keynes flood.

Buckinghamshire Council has secured the cash to deliver two flood management feasibility studies and a natural flood management project running until 2027/28.

These projects will complement the £10.5m already allocated to the council’s flood capital programme and will aim to manage surface water before it reaches the county's towns and villages. The studies will explore the viability of Property Flood Resilience measures atural flood management stud effectiveness to protect homes along the River Great Ouse upstream of Milton Keynes. which have suffered from frequent internal flooding in recent years.

And a special Blue Lagoon Natural Flood Management project will introduce measures such as tree-hinging dams and leaky woody dams in partnership with Milton Keynes City Council. These will help reduce flood risk to the new East West Rail line, while also restoring natural landscapes lost to recent human activities.

Carl Jackson, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Climate Change & Waste, said: “This new funding from the Environment Agency will enhance Buckinghamshire Council’s ongoing efforts to protect local homes, businesses and infrastructure from flooding, as well as providing opportunities to enhance our natural environment for the long term.”

To find out more about the council’s capital flood programme, visit here.