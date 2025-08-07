Families invited to free action-packed afternoon at Milton Keynes beauty spot

The Blue Lagoon community event is free to attend

Residents can enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly activities at the Blue Lagoon nature reserve tomorrow (Friday August 8).

Organised by Milton Keynes City Council and Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council, the event is at the Blue Lagoon in Bletchley.

The theme is the emergency services that keep the area safe and visitors will get the chance to explore emergency vehicles up close and meet the teams.

There will be hands-on safety demonstrations, bike checks, scooter rides and creative activities.

Representatives from Thames Valley Police, Bucks Fire & Rescue Service, South Central Ambulance Service and Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council will be attending.

Other organisations will include Action4Youth, Shared Lives, the Environment Agency, Angling Trust, Network Rail, and Graham’s, who will be sharing updates on the Lakes Estate housing project.

Artist Kerry Lemon will also be revealing her new sculpture, Bluey installed as part of the Redway network near the reserve.

Visitors can learn how to use a defibrillator, take part in ‘Stop the Bleed’ training, or try out Dott e-scooters.

Children can meet Paw Patrol mascots dressed as police and fire officers, while others can build bug hotels, decorate bikes and explore the field behind Newton Leys Pavilion, where the new artwork has been installed.

Cycle Saviours will be offering free bike checks and a range of community groups will be on hand with advice, resources and activities.

Cabinet member responsible for Community Safety, Cllr Mick Legg, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for families to meet the people who serve their communities, learn valuable safety skills and enjoy a fun day out in one of our city’s most beautiful green spaces. We’re proud to work with our partners to make this event possible and look forward to welcoming residents of all ages.”

The event begins at 12.30pm and runs until 3.30pm.General parking will be available at Newton Leys Pavilion (MK3 5SP) and Leon Leisure Centre (MK2 3HQ), with the Drayton Road car park reserved for Blue Badge holders.

This is a community-focused event, so residents are encouraged to walk or cycle where possible.