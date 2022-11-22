Farmer to create Milton Keyes first huge 'Habitat Bank' to encourage rare animals and birds

A local farmer is devoting 38 hectares of his land to create MK’s first official Habitat Bank.

Joseph Soul, who owns Wood Farm near Emberton will receive funding for 30 years from the Environment Bank for the project.

The aim is to create, restore and enhance natural habitats and increase biodiversity to encourage rare species to take up residence.

A Habitat Bank

These include enticing birds such as the nightingale and the garden warbler in scrub areas, and the yellow wagtail into the open grassland.

Joseph Soul is creating the Habitat Bank alongside the Environment Bank’s team of expert ecologists.

Wood Farm is a working farm, which houses a family-run campsite, and the site currently consists of cereal crops with very few species of

botanical interest.

Environment Bank ecologists at Wood Farm in MK

Joseph said: “We’re hoping that in the future, our site can host habitats including species-rich meadows, mixed scrub, and native species-rich hedgerows. All of these habitats will be essential in restoring nature to Wood Farm and ensuring that biodiversity can thrive.”

The team of ecologists at Environment Bank conducted a thorough assessment of the site to fully understand the ecological baseline including habitat classification and condition assessments and soil sampling.

Principal Ecologist Sophie Moy said. “I’m pleased to be working with Joseph to create the first Habitat Bank in Milton Keynes, which I know will deliver great outcomes for nature and biodiversity.

“At Environment Bank, we’re all about creating a real and lasting positive change for biodiversity through the creation of a more functional and resilient natural landscape.

Sophie added: "On a site like Mr. Soul’s, at a size of 38 hectares, this project promises to deliver just that, landscape-scale nature recovery. Through the creation of a mosaic of species-rich grassland, native mixed scrub, and hedgerows we will be creating habitats capable of supporting richer and more abundant biodiversity, contributing to restoring biodiversity at a local level.”