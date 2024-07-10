Greenhouse gas emissions in Milton Keynes are falling, new figures show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the new government ramps up action towards net zero, greenhouse gas emissions in Milton Keynes are falling, new data shows.

The new comes as environmental activists warned "incremental change is not enough to protect people and planet for generations to come", calling on the new Government to take "ambitious" action to combat climate change, and reach net zero emissions.

Fresh figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show 375,929 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (kt CO2e) were emitted across the UK in 2022.

This was the equivalent of 5.6 tonnes CO2e (t CO2e) per capita – a fall from 5.9 the year before and 6.2 in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenhouse gases are falling, but more improvements need to be made, say experts

In Milton Keynes there were 1,291.9 kt CO2e emitted, or 4.4 tonnes per person – down from 4.7 tonnes in 2021.

Andrew Pendleton, deputy CEO of the environmental charity Global Action Plan, said: "Any decrease in greenhouse gas emissions is encouraging, but incremental change is not enough to protect people and planet for generations to come.

"We need the newly-elected government to take ambitious action to tackle climate change and air pollution by ensuring everyone can travel and heat their homes in ways that are better for our health and the planet, including increasing funding for local authorities to continue to decarbonise our towns and cities."

The data was released before the recent general election, which saw Ed Miliband return to government as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

On Monday, Mr Miliband ditched a ban on new onshore wind farms introduced by the Conservatives in 2015. He hopes this will boost economic growth and help to transform the grid to clean energy by 2030.

Nationally, transport was the biggest cause of emissions at 30%. That was followed by domestic use at 22%, and industry at 17%.

In MK the transport sector accounted for the biggest source of emissions, with 39% of all greenhouse gases.

Councillor Claire Holland, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said councils need support from central government to help reduce local emissions.