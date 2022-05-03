Grubby play park gets a good scrub in Milton Keynes

Extreme Clean Solutions managing director Michael Broderick said afterwards: “The play parks are a vital part of our community and the children love using it. When I heard that Shazna needed help restoring this park, I had to do anything that I could to help out. Shazna is very passionate about her community and it was nice to work with her and the parish council on this.”Shazna said: “For me it is all about working for the community and making sure we can support the residents as best as we can. Kids need a safe place to play and there’s still so much that we can do.”Cllr Lancaster told the Citizen: “We will continue to do what we can to support our community. Litter picking, street cleaning and improving our play areas. Residents know that if they get in touch with us, we will support them with their local issues.”