Trains could be run partly by batteries rather than electric overhead wires on the new East West Rail route that will connect Milton Keynes with Oxford, Cambridge and Bedford, it has been revealed.

A new EWR consultation has opene this week to explains the scheme’s preference for “green traction power” in the form of discontinuous electrification.

This is a method of powering trains using on-board energy storage systems in areas where overhead line equipment (OLE) is not available.

Gaps are left in the overhead wire system, particularly over difficult structures such as low bridges, and the batteries kick in temporarily.

The new EWR trains running between Milton Keynes, Oxford, Bedford and Cambridge could be run partly by batteries

Such hybrid battery-electric trains are not only better for the environment by reducing carbon emissions, but they save money on installing overhead lines along the entire route and avoid the visual impact of such lines in scenic locations, says EWR.

The full consultation can be viewed here and people are invited to give their views. There will also be three online webinars and two special consultation evenings for people to attend.

The webinars will ne on Wednesday, November 20 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Tuesday, December 10 from 6pm to 8pm and Thursday, January 9 from 10am to 12pm.

Consultation events will be held at Bletchley Masonic Centre on Wednesday January 15 and the Summerlin Centre in Woburn Sands on Friday January 17. Both will run from 2pm until 7pm.

The new plans also include improvements to Bletchley Station station, with an expanded west ticket hall to streamline access and reduce congestion, along with staircase improvements to platform 1, widening of platform 6 and a new platform 6 lift.

And there are two options for retaining/consolidating stations on the Marston Vale Line from Bletchley to Bedford to provide a three-fold increase in services and reduce journey times.

The previous plans were changed after EMR received feedback on their previous non-statutory consultation and further technical design work. The consultation comes after the Government committed to delivering EWR in full in last month’s Budget.

David Hughes, CEO of EWR Co, said: “East West Rail will improve people’s everyday lives by creating more job opportunities, easier and quicker ways to get to work and enjoy days out, and more affordable places to live, while crucially boosting economic growth in the Milton Keynes area and across the entire country.

“This is why I’m excited to present our updated proposals, which include electrification to reflect our commitment to running a net zero carbon railway and the latest station options/service pattern options to treble the frequency of services along the Marston Vale Line.

“Local authorities and businesses have been calling for this railway for three decades. Our revised plans aim to maximise the benefits of the project and have been influenced by the huge number of conversations we’ve had with local people and businesses, and thousands of responses we have had to our last public consultation.

“I encourage people to read our updated proposals in this consultation, attend one of the public events across the route and share your views to help us refine our designs further so East West Rail can best serve its local communities.”