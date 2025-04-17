4 . Love them or loathe them - these are the tallest buildings in Milton Keynes

One of the the first departures from the 'no taller than the tallest tree' ethos was The Hub development, which set a precedent for future high rise blocks in Milton Keynes when it was built in 2007. As part of a redevelopment of the Central Business Exchange, the project comprised five mixed-use blocks of ten to 14 storeys, containing a total of more than 400 flats. Photo: Other third party