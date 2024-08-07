Heritage Open Days return to Milton Keynes parks and green spaces next month

The Parks Trust is brining back its special Heritage Open Days in MK next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events are set to uncover the routes, networks, and connections that weave through Milton Keynes’ scenic parklands, giving residents some of to explore some of the art, history, and nature found in them.

Julie Dawes, Events & Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust said: “Our amazing network of parks, connected by green routes and redways, are the perfect fit for this year’s theme (routes, networks and connections)! So, this year’s events are all about getting to know the city’s green spaces - learning about their connection with communities discovering their past and imagining their future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking is essential for this event series, free tickets are available from 9am tomorrow (Thursday August 8) here.

The Roamn Villa at Bancroft is one of the many heritage sites in Milton Keynes

The events are:

Wonderful Willen through a sociological lens6 September, 10am at the Tree Cathedral

Setting off from the Tree Cathedral, this guided walk explores the sociological influences of local landmarks on the community – visiting and discussing the role of places such as the Peace Pagoda and St Mary Magdelene Church.

30 Mile Challenge Ride8 September, 10am at Willen Lake

A sightseeing cycling tour of the city’s varying lakes and landscapes. Spot local wildlife and public art on the circular route from Willen Lake, taking in scenes through Ouzel Valley, Great Linford Manor Park, Loughton Valley, Furzton and Caldecotte lakes, the Grand Union Canal and Campbell Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating 40 years of Campbell Park10 September, 2pm in Campbell Park

Join a Parks Trust Landscape Officer on a celebratory tour of Campbell Park, learning about the parks’ 40-year history and the year-round maintenance work to keep it in pristine condition.

Introduction to Bancroft Roman Villa11 September, 4.30pm & 6pm in North Loughton Valley Park

Discover some less-known local heritage, learn about local Roman life and unearth excavation findings from Bancroft Roman Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borderlands, a walk in the Ouse Valley12 September, 2pm in Ouse Valley Park

Explore the border of the early iteration of England with a walk and talk along the valley of the river Ouse. Learn about the Motte and Bailey castle in Old Wolverton and how the Saxons shaped the landscape along the river’s ever-changing path.

Gyosei Trail13 September, 2pm in Campbell Park

A walk to discover the beautiful and unique Gyosei Art Trail along the Grand Union Canal. The Parks Trust are proud custodians of this public art trail, with eight pieces relating to themes of Japanese connections, canal history and local history.

As part of the Heritage Open Day celebrations there will also be additional Guided Walks at Great Linford Manor Park, on Saturday 14th September at 11am and 1pm. These walks uncover hidden gems such as the Veteran Lime Tree, Doric Seat and Ha-ha, which survive from the 18th century English Landscape Garden design of the park and have been recently revealed, revived and restored as part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund project.

Milton Keynes Rose, in its 10th anniversary year, also joins the celebrations with a special pop-up exhibition at MK Gallery on Friday 13th September, 12pm to 5pm.