Highly poisonous Hemlock grows to more than 7ft tall in this part of Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:26 BST
Residents are begging the council to remove 7ft tall clusters of highly-poisonous Hemlock that are growing right outside their homes.

The huge plants are thriving in the landscaped areas of Rowlands Close in Bletchley.

Hemlock is one of the most poisonous plants to humans and animals. It is so highly toxic that even a tiny amount ingested can be fatal.

According to The Wildlife Trusts, the toxins in hemlock alkaloids, including coniine and gamma-coniceine, which cause muscular paralysis, leading to respiratory failure and eventually death.

The toxic hemlock is growing in Rowlands Close in Bletchley

It’s poisonous nature features heavily in history and it was the plant that was given to the famous Greek philosopher, Socrates, at his execution.

Dermatitis can develop after exposure to the plant. In rare instances, hemlock poisoning can occur after the toxins enter your bloodstream.

Rowlands Close resident Jay Crussell says he has called MK City Council numerous times in a bid to get the hemlock removed.

"They sent a guy down with weed killer, he took one look and said this won’t do any good – and we have heard nothing since,” he said.

It is growing next to new bungalows that were built by the council in 2021 on a patch of undeveloped land in the close. The development included landscaped areas, but these are now full of weeds, said Jay.

“I have allergy asthma and am constantly struggling to keep it under control with all the weeds outside my door,” he said.

The Citizen has contacted the city council for a response.

