Historic building gets cash boost to make it more eco-friendly thanks to Milton Keynes City Council

And other charities and community groups are being given the chance to get involved in the scheme in the new year

Charities and community organisations in Milton Keynes are being given the chance to get a cash boost to help them make major sustainability upgrades to their buildings.

Community groups and public organisations could receive up to 50% match funding from the Milton Keynes City Council to support works that provide a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

The latest organisation to benefit is Olney Town Council which has made transformational changes to the historic Olney Centre, which was built in 1873 and is home to a community space, library, and preschool.

Jane Brushwood, Olney Town Council clerk, said: “The Olney Centre is a fabulous centre, built as a school in 1877. Its original occupants were a hardier bunch than the current inhabitants, who expect more than having to sit in coats and fingerless gloves.

“The old heating system was probably considered luxurious in its day but, having seen better times and with the price of gas, both financially and environmentally, it was long due a massive overhaul to bring it to the current sustainable standards.

“We are grateful to MKCC for assisting us in accessing the funds to enable us to continue to provide the space for community use, from children to seniors, and from sports use to meetings and weddings.”

Through the Carbon Offset Fund, the building has had a number of works to improve energy efficiency, including the installation of solar panels, LED lighting, a heat pump system and double-glazed windows.

Olney Town Council received £161,000 from the city council to support the installation.

A similar programme is also due to be announced to help residents in the new year.

Cabinet Member for Climate Sustainability and Innovation, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “It’s fantastic to see how such a historic building can implement major sustainability upgrades, and yet maintain its character. Well done to everyone at Olney Town Council for this fantastic achievement. I’m delighted to see more applications being made through the Carbon Offset Fund, which shows our city is dedicated to taking meaningful steps to reduce emissions. I encourage other organisations to do the same, so they can benefit from saving on their energy bills while protecting our environment.”