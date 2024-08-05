Historic farmhouse earmarked for new housing development is mysteriously destroyed by fire in Milton Keynes
Thirty firefighters battled to save the historic building on Saturday evening, remaining at the scene for hours.
Situated near Grange Farm, south of the city’s Western Expansion Area, Shenley Dens dates back to the 18th century and was once part of the historic Whaddon estate.
But it has stood empty for years, becoming more and more vandalised and derelict.
By coincidence, it appears in Milton Keynes City Council’s recently-published MK City Plan 2050, which details a proposal to build 1000 new homes on the site – referred to in the plan as a “strategic city extension
The same site was also proposed more than 20 years ago, but was deleted by the council following numerous objections from the public.
The cause of Saturday’s fire is still unknown but the damage is considerable.
Seven appliances and crews from as far afield as Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard, attended after the alarm was raised at 7.35pm. Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night and reinspected the building the next day to check for hot spots.
The new City Plan, which can be viewed here, states: “The Shenley Dens Strategic City Extension is a new mixed use residential-led strategic
development allocated to the west of Grange Farm and south of the Western Expansion Area…
"It is required to provide a comprehensive mixed-use development that makes an important contribution toward meeting our identified need for homes and our ambition for long-term growth of the city, and embodies the principles of people-friendly, healthy and climate sensitive places.”