Historic windmill to be restored to grind flour for the first time in 150 years in Milton Keynes

The city’s historic windmill is to be brought back to life and used to grind wheat for the first time in 150 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost half a million pounds is to be spent on the Grade II listed structure, ensuring it is preserved and used for years to come.

Situated at Bradwell, the windmill was built around 1805 and initially used to mill barley and wheat, with the giant millstones grinding the grains into flour for human consumption and animal feed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It operated until the mid 1870s, when the increasing use of steam power led to its closure.

Bradwell windmill is to be restored to full working order in Milton Keynes

Now the structure is to undergo “essential” repairs to fix the infrastructure and preserve its historic features, says Milton Keynes City Council.

The project will also improve how the site’s unique history is shared, making it easier for residents and visitors to learn about its past.

The money comes from a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund as well as the council’s tariff and Section 106 funding from developers and external grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the cash will be used to extend to the nearby Railway Walk to better connecting the windmill to other local heritage sites, making it easier to explore the area’s rich industrial and natural history.

The council will be working alongside residents to develop heritage, learning, training and volunteering activities at the windmill that will involve expert partners including Milton Keynes Museum, the Living Archive MK and Milton Keynes Arts Centre.

Once the work is complete, the site will pass to Milton Keynes Museum on a full repairing lease to ensure it remains protected and well cared for as part of the City Museum delivery.

The project started this month and should be complete by late 2026 in time for Milton Keynes’ 60th birthday year in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet Member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “Protecting and renewing our heritage is vital, not just to remember our past but to build a stronger future for local communities. Restoring Bradwell Windmill will bring a much-loved local landmark back to life, creating opportunities for learning, volunteering and tourism while preserving a unique piece of Milton Keynes’ story.”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which has granted £250,000 of the money, said: “We are delighted to support Milton Keynes City Council with this important project to restore Bradwell Windmill. Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, it not only means that this important heritage is saved for future generations, but that more people will be able to get involved with, protect, and learn about the exciting heritage right on their doorstep.”

-