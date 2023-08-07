Plans have been unveiled today (Monday) to build 450 apartments on land next to Campbell Park.

Regeneration company Urban Splash and Manchester-based developer Glenbrook have formed a new joint venture partnership to deliver the project.

And ultimately they plan to build around 1,500 new homes on the 50-acre site, which is directly adjacent to the north of the park.

Artists' impressive of the new high-rise flats to be built at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes

An artists’ impression of the frist 450 apartments has been released today and they look to be in blocks of around 11 or 12 storeys high.

There are also plans for a mobility hub offering an integrated retail convenience store, a car club, cycling facilities, a community cycle workshop, e-scooter hub, improved connections from north Milton Keynes to the centre of the city, as well as a canalside pub and restaurant.

A planning application has been submitted to MK City Council and it is almost certain to be approved as it is part of the wider plan to develop the Campbell Park area.

Urban Splash was appointed as preferred developer partner on the wider Campbell Park site by the Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the business arm of the council and handles its land and assets.

Urban Splash director Nathan Cornish said: “We’ve known Glenbrook for a long time, and we are excited about working with them. We have looked at a few opportunities together and Milton Keynes feels like the right place to bring together our collective skills and experiences to deliver something truly special opposite Campbell Park.

"We have got together a design team lead by Howells Architects and Grant Associates with the ambition to create a new community within a vast lush new landscape”.

Sunny Johal, development director at Glenbrook, said: “This partnership supports our ambition to expand our geographical reach and develop more high-quality homes across the UK, in areas such as the South East, Midlands and London.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver and with the planning application now submitted, we are focussed on securing a funding partner to support the delivery of a vibrant new cultural and social hub which represents the future of Milton Keynes.

“We’ll connect residents with nature, creating rich green spaces, with parklands, active play areas, and enhanced walking and cycle routes that will benefit the entire community.

“We look forward to working through the planning process, engaging with local people, and working with them as we make this vision a reality in the near future.”

The Urban Splash website describes the Campbell Park project as taking “the garden city principles that inspired Milton Keynes to the next level” and vows “further reinforce Milton Keynes as a place for pioneering sprits and innovation”.

There will be a mix of modern homes and workspaces all designed around a diverse landscape that “prioritises people and not vehicles”, it adds.