Illegal oil dumping rising at 'alarming rate' in Milton Keynes waters - and wildlife are suffering badly

The city’s waterways as well as its wildlife are under attack by people stupidly dumping oil, says a rescue charity.

Experts at MK Swan Rescue CIC have seen incidents of oil dumping rising at an “alarming rate” locally- and each time they’ve been called out to deal with the devastating consequences.

They have seen diesel, petrol, cooking oil and engine oil make their way into lakes, rivers and canals, leaving hundreds of water birds in danger of death.

“We have dealt with entire families of swans needing urgent care after being coated in discarded vegetable oil, their once-pristine white feathers slick and stained. Or beautiful swans turned almost completely black by engine oil and diesel, struggling to stay afloat under the weight of the toxic substances clinging to their bodies,” said the rescue group’s founder Allie Humphries.

This entire family of swans needed to be rescued and taken to a wildlife hospital after someone dumped oil in their water

“We’ve seen ducks and smaller waterbirds losing their lives, unable to clean themselves or escape the slow poisoning of their environment,” she added.

What many people don’t realise is that even a small amount of oil can cause widespread damage. Just one litre of oil can contaminate up to 1,000,000 litres of water. It spreads rapidly across the surface, creating a deadly barrier that suffocates aquatic life and coats birds’ feathers, making it impossible for them to fly or stay warm.

"A single careless act can lead to an environmental disaster,” said Allie. “Oil pollution doesn’t just affect wildlife - it destroys entire ecosystems. It seeps into the water, suffocating fish and aquatic life, contaminating the food chain, and leaving long-term damage that takes years to recover from.”

She added: “Oil dumping isn’t just reckless - it’s illegal. Every drop of oil dumped down a drain or into a river poisons the very life that depends on clean water to survive.”

Allie Humphries with a young swan covered in black sticky oil

If you see oil pollution in the UK, report it immediately by calling the Environment Agency Incident Line on 0800 80 70 60, and also call your local water authority for further action.

“We need to put a stop to this. Speak out. Take action. Our wildlife, our waterways, and our environment depend on it,” said Allie.