In pictures: The 6 ugliest parts of Milton Keynes, according to residents

4 . Ugly places in Milton Keynes

Bletchley landfill site has not only been an eyesore for more than 30 years, but sometimes wafts unpleasant smells over the neighbourhood too. Planning permission for the facility, which is near Newton Leynes estate, was due to expire two years ago and local councillors and residents begged for it not to be renewed. However, a government planning inspector ruled it could stay open for another 15 years. Ironically, the site does not even take waste from Milton Keynes - all of it comes from other counties. Photo: Other third party