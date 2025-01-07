In pictures: The 6 ugliest parts of Milton Keynes, according to residents

We asked people to tell us the part of the city they disliked most from an aesthetic point of view – and some of the answers surprised us.
One place has not even been built yet, but people have been put off by the artists’ impression drawings published as part of the planning procress.
Take a flick through our photo gallery to see the ‘ugly spots’. Feel free to tell us whether you agree or disagree about their ugliness – or tell us your own least favourite parts of Milton Keynes.
Milton Keynes has some beautiful parks and green spaces - but sometimes people can turn them into eyesores. Here's an ugly scene at Campbell Park. Photo: Other third party
The former huge Toys “R” Us premises have stood empty on Grafton Gate near Central Milton Keynes for the past six years. The building has been badly vandalised and has become quite an eyesore on the doorstep of out city centre, Photo: Other third party
Serpentine Court on the Lakes Estate has been one of the city's biggest eyesores for years. Built in the early 1970s, it did not weather the years well and fast became dilapadated, damp and dingy. However, the area is now being demolished to make way for shiny new housing. Photo: Other third party
Bletchley landfill site has not only been an eyesore for more than 30 years, but sometimes wafts unpleasant smells over the neighbourhood too. Planning permission for the facility, which is near Newton Leynes estate, was due to expire two years ago and local councillors and residents begged for it not to be renewed. However, a government planning inspector ruled it could stay open for another 15 years. Ironically, the site does not even take waste from Milton Keynes - all of it comes from other counties. Photo: Other third party