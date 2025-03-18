Experts have explained whether or not throwing a biodegradable apple core onto a verge from a moving car should be counted as forbidden littering.

And their answer is … that it is very much taboo.

Research commissioned by National Highways has revealed that 65% of drivers admit to littering discarded food and drink waste on the roadside.

Many say they intentionally discard biodegradable items such as apple cores or fruit peels items in order to to feed wildlife.

National Highways have put up new signs to deter drivers from throwing litter out of their cars

However, experts say this causes a staggering three million animal deaths a year. The reason is that the food can lure animals near the road and often into fatal situations.

National Highways found nearly half of participants were unaware that such biodegradable waste also falls into the littering category.

”The research unveiled widespread confusion among road users on the connection between littering and wildlife safety, with drivers who admitted to littering, not viewing biodegradable food as litter,” said a spokesperson.

Young drivers were the worst offenders for throwing general litter out of cars, the survey found. Nearly one in three (31%) of 18 to 24-year-olds and almost a quarter (24%) of 25 to 34-year-olds admitted to discarding litter on the roadside in the past year.

Meanwhile, 19% of 35 to 44-year-olds confessed to similar behaviour.

In addition, 10% of drivers do not think that people who have to pick up litter from the side of the road are taking any risks with their lives.

The research is released as National Highways prepares to support the Great British Spring Clean for the tenth consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to keeping the nation's roads clean and litter-free.

Taking place from Friday 21 March to Sunday 6 April, the Great British Spring Clean, led by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, is an annual campaign which encourages communities across the country to come together and tackle litter in their local areas.

This year, National Highways teams have set a target of collecting at least 5,500 bags of litter from across the network. The team’s efforts contributed to the national total of over 425,000 bags collected during the 2024 campaign.

A new range of anti-littering signs have been installed on slip roads nationwide to urge drivers and passengers to play their part in keeping the country’s roads clean, protecting both the environment, wildlife and overall safety of road users. The messaging aims to influence driver and passenger behaviour to dispose of litter responsibly.

National Highways Head of Customer Journeys, Freda Rashdi, said:

“We’re proud to support the Great British Spring Clean for the tenth consecutive year and encourage everyone who can to get involved — whether by joining local litter-picking events or simply disposing of waste responsibly.

“Littering doesn’t just harm the environment, it also puts those who clean it up at risk. Plus, it can have devastating effects on wildlife and animals. By working together, we can help keep our roads and communities clean and safe.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, Chief Executive of environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, said: “With more vehicles than ever before on our roads and a significant increase in our food and drink on-the-go culture, roadside litter is a growing problem. It presents a massive challenge.”

To take part in the Great British Spring clean, visit here or here.